Nancy Kay Rickard lived all her life with her beloved parents Ken and Joan Rickard, formerly of Chicago's Garfield Ridge neighborhood for more than 50 years; Nancy passed away April 19 in Winfield where she and her parents lived. She was 48. Nancy was a client at Garden Center Services in Burbank for more than 25 years. During her brief but lovely life, she loved to sing, dance, read, and create art. She painted scenes to celebrate love and American life. In her younger years, she competed in Special Olympics, volunteered at a local library, bowled, and rode her bicycle. Throughout life, Nancy made everyone smile. At home, her family loved her deeply; she felt the same. She will be lovingly missed by her parents Ken and Joan Rickard and her siblings, Julia (Mike) Staisiunas, Sean (late Diane) Rickard, the late Keenan (Chris) Rickard, Donna (Dave) Hornik, Paul (Mary) Rickard, and Joan (Roger) Fox. She will be remembered by her nieces and nephews whom she spoiled, Brian, Eric (Stephanie Blood), and Kevin Staisiunas, Matt Rickard, Kaitlin and Bridgette Rickard (Tony Gust), Delia (Marcus Nuccio) and Diana Hornik, Madeline and Kathleen Rickard, and Jean Paul Houed. Visitation will take place April 23 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave., Summit, where loved ones may gather April 24 from 9:15 a.m. until 10:30 mass at St. Symphorosa, 6135 S. Austin Ave., Chicago. Interment follows at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to www.gardencenterservices.org. Condolences may be sent to Nancy's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com 708-458-0208. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 22, 2019