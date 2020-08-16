Phyllis Jannotta (nee Colangelo), 97, of Barrington, formerly of Chicago, passed away on August 13, 2020. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony; parents, Peter and Philomena (nee Parra); and siblings, Christine, Leonard (Clarice), Roy, James, Michael (Londa), Peter (Margaret), and Carmen Colangelo, Rose (Ted) Hucklenbroich, Mary (John) Seraphine, Theresa Colangelo, and Anne (George) Imbrogno. Survived by step-son, Anthony Jr. (Dorene) Jannotta and their family; and many loving nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately for family on August 18, at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Lake Zurich. Entombment will be held at All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines. For information and to leave an online condolence message for the family please visit davenportfamily.com
or call 847-381-3411.