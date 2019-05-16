|
Richard Anthony Lauesen, age 65, Adored son of the late Howard and Blanche Lauesen; beloved husband of Debra Lauesen (nee Gitelman); loving father of Randy Lauesen (Joahnna) and Tracey Lauesen (Kip Kiedrowski); cherished grandfather of Kaden and Tristan Kiedrowski; much loved brother of Christine (Ron) Vercellotti, Val Davis, Michael (Barbara) Lauesen, Mary Giannelli, Robert (Mary) Lauesen, Ron (Jill) Lauesen and the late Eileen Braun; dear son-in-law of the late Floyd and Sybil Gitelman; amazing brother-in-law of Jordan and Mitch (Robin) Gitelman; treasured uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, May 17, 4:00 PM to 6 PM at Glenveiw Community Church, 1000 Elm St., Glenview. Funeral service to follow visitation. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Liver Foundation or Autism Speaks. For information and condolences: call Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 16, 2019