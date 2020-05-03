Richard C. Cochrane
Richard C. Cochrane, Navy Veteran Submarine Service. Beloved Husband of Margaret, nee Karczynski. Loving Father of Brian J. and Mark J. Cochrane. Dear Brother of Mary Ann (late Eugene) Stempora, Gerald ( Anne Marie) Cochrane, Terrance (Maryann) Cochrane, Sharon(Bill) Wood and the late Michael, William, Robert, John and Patricia. Fond Uncle of many Nieces and Nephews. Dear Brother-in-law of Norbert Jarocki. Due to the COVID pandemic burial at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will be private. A Celebration of Richard's life and a Memorial Mass will be planned for a later date. Please remember Richard in your prayers. Please visit Richard's personal tribute website at: www.foranfuneralhome.com. 708-458-0208


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
