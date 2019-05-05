Home

Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory - Rockford
1860 S. Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Rodney A. Bjerke Obituary
Rodney A. Bjerke, 83, of Rockford, Illinois, passed away April 25, 2019. He was born January 4, 1936, in Brookings, South Dakota, to Albert and Grace Bjerke. He married his loving wife, Beverly, in 1974. They made their home in Downers Grove, IL, where Rod worked for the Society of Real Estate Appraisers. In 1996, he opened a NAPA Auto Parts store in Morris, IL, and the couple then moved to Plainfield, IL. After 15 years in the business, he retired at age 75. Rod served his country during the Korean War, was an Eagle Scout, and loved the outdoors.He is survived by his wife Beverly, Rockford, IL; daughter Lisa (Mark) Jarmoszka, Palos Heights, IL; son Rodney II (Jodi) Bjerke, Rockford, IL; brother Paul Bjerke, Missoula, MT; five grandchildren, and many other dear friends and family members.A memorial service will be held Friday, May 10, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 675 N. Mulford, Rockford, IL 61107. Visitation with family will begin at 9:30am until church service begins at 11:00am.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd, Rockford, IL 61108. - See full obituary or send online condolences at www.fitzgerald.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019
