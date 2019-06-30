Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Roselyn Silverman Camras died on June 25, 2019. She is survived by her brother Seymour Keer and her children Nancy Hunsberger (Don), Joan Bewley, and Robert Silverman (Carol), grandchildren Jack (Nicole) Bewley, Kay (Josh) Rochester, Ben (Sarah) Silverman, Andrew (Becca) Silverman, and many great grandchildren.She is predeceased by her parents, Louis and Rose Keer and her sisters Ruth Oppenheimer Sol, Evelyn Falk Adams and Harriet Weiss. Roz was an entrepreneur and was president of two companies in Chicago. She brought the concept of in-store product demonstrations to the Chicago area. She employed more than 650 individuals through her businesses. She was the previously Executive Director of B'nai B'rith Women and ran Hubert Humphrey's Chicago political headquarters in 1968. She was a native of Oak Park, IL, and graduated from Northwestern University. She is the former wife of George Silverman. Her late husband, Allen Camras died in 1997. Roz was a woman who determined that to make things happen in your life and career, you must develop the best of yourself. Roz was a leader, a motivator, and often expressed that she was happiest when she was busy and productive. She will be missed by family and friends for her "joie de vivre", her true enjoyment of living! Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019
