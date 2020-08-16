Rosemary "Cozy" Mckeen Ryan (65), wife, grandmother, and sister passed away Thursday, Aug 13 at her home in Orland Park, IL. She's preceded in death by her first husband Kevin McKeen and grandson Jacob Donohue.
Cozy, was as unique a person as her name would suggest. She loved to sew, travel, the outdoors, and never shied away from a good time. She had an infectious laugh, a large personality, and a smile that went on for days. She never met a stranger, and like it or not, always spoke her mind. She loved to laugh, even at her own expense. She was the owner of Cozy's Custom Creations- a custom draperies and fabrics shop for over two decades. Her creativity and unique perspective on life endeared her to everyone she met. Being one of 13 children, Cozy learned early on the importance of family, and in the end, it's what she valued the most.
She leaves behind her husband, James Ryan, and six children: Erin (Kevin) Kendall, Courtney (Will) Carruth, Ryann (Chad) Donohue, Kevin F. Mckeen, Morgan (Eric) Thompson, Whitney Maracich.
Cozy was so very proud to be "grandma" to each of her eight grandchildren: Drew, Lucy, Jane, Jacob, Owen, Beau, Margeaux, and Chick. She wore the title like a badge of honor. They were her beacons of happiness.
Visitation is Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 3:00pm – 8:00pm @ Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave, Worth, IL.
Friends and family will gather Monday from 10:00am-11:00am at the chapel, followed by a graveside service at 11:30am at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For information 708-48-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com