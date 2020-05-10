Stephanie A. Foster (nee Jaracz), 85, passed away on May 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Lanny L.; loving mother of Linda (Rob) Loomis, Valerie Foster, and Denise (Bill) Flavin; cherished grandmother of Chris (Amber) Loomis, Rick (Liz) Loomis, Katie (Sean) Black, Bill (Amy) Flavin, Bob Flavin, Mike Flavin, and Dan Flavin; adored great-grandmother of Emily, Jillian, Olivia, and Elliott Loomis, Rusty and Savannah Loomis, Will and Addie Flavin; dear sister of the late John Jaracz and Helen Polhopek; fond aunt to several nieces and nephews.
Private family services. A Mass to celebrate Stephanie's life will be announced at a late date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Association https://act.alz.org/site/Donation. Interment Resurrection Cemetery in Justice, Illinois.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Blake-Lamb Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence visit www.blakelawnoaklawn.com
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 10 to May 11, 2020.