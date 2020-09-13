Steven Dean Kaiser, 62 of Plainfield, Illinois, passed away on August 31, 2020 peacefully at home. Beloved husband of the late Melinda (nee Marshall) Kaiser. Cherished father of Melissa (Michael) Wisniewski, Maribeth (Tyler) Comerford and Steven (Allison) Kaiser. Devoted grandfather to Michael, Lena, Cadence and Gage. He is survived by his mother Marianne (nee Kienlen), brothers David (Nancy), Gregory (Linda), Charles (Sandy) and Kevin (Randi). Steven was preceded in death by his father, Paul Kaiser and his brother Patrick Kaiser. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by extended family, neighbors and friends. Steven retired from Motorola with over 30 years of service.
A private memorial mass will be held at St. Daniel the Prophet Church located in Chicago, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society
of the TLC Animal Shelter in Homer Glen, Illinois.
Arrangements entrusted to Richard-Midway Funeral Home
