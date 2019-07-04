Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tara Feldman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tara Michelle Feldman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tara Michelle Feldman Obituary
July 4, 1975 - April 10, 2010

Independence Day Daughter

(For Tara)

Your eyes represent the innocence and the

brilliance of the Fourth of July

The innocence of the child

in wonderment at the fireworks,

The brilliance of your personality

blazing across the sky,

You are no longer limited

by the earth and it plains

You are now part of the heavens.

When I see fireworks on the Fourth of July,

I will think of you.

The innocence, openness,

and hopefulness of a child.

The brilliance of what was,

is now, and shall in the future be.

You see, you left behind three brilliant sparks

for us to marvel at (Travis, Leo, and Maya):

and they will lead us on

from where you left off.

When I look at fireworks, it is their brilliance,

and uniqueness that catch my attention,

more so than the time spent in the air.

People will remember your beautiful smile-

which has no earthly bounds.

Your presence on this planet definitely gives

us hope, and lights up the darkness-

like fireworks on Independence Day.

Love, Mom and Dad
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.