Ted Holm
Ted Holm age 44, passed away unexpectedly on October 17, 2020. Beloved son of Joan Holm and Thomas Holm; Loving brother of Judy Pike and his half siblings Amanda Garcia and Andrew Holm; Cherished uncle of Megan Pike. He worked as a receiving clerk at Summit Group. He was a gentle person with a kind heart and loved all forms of animals from reptiles to dogs and cats. A private celebration to honor Ted's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home. 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
October 22, 2020
Craig & I are so sorry for the loss of your Son Ted.
Craig & Sandra Lukes
Friend
