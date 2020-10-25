Ted Holm age 44, passed away unexpectedly on October 17, 2020. Beloved son of Joan Holm and Thomas Holm; Loving brother of Judy Pike and his half siblings Amanda Garcia and Andrew Holm; Cherished uncle of Megan Pike. He worked as a receiving clerk at Summit Group. He was a gentle person with a kind heart and loved all forms of animals from reptiles to dogs and cats. A private celebration to honor Ted's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home. 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.