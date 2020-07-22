1/1
Thomas A. Silingo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas A. Silingo, Army Vet, Beloved Husband of JoAnn, nee Hrabak; Loving father of Rocco; Cherished son of the late Andrew and Casilda; Dear brother of Irene (the late Edward) Krol, the late Ruth (the late Edward) Gorenz, Shirley (the late Henry) Ferraro, Carole (the late William) Roedel; Also many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from Modell Funeral Home 7710 S. Cass Ave. Darien to St. Joan of Arc Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Ent Queen of Heaven Christ the King Garden Maus. Visitation Thursday 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. For Info 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral
09:00 AM
Modell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 22, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 22, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved