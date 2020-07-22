Thomas A. Silingo, Army Vet, Beloved Husband of JoAnn, nee Hrabak; Loving father of Rocco; Cherished son of the late Andrew and Casilda; Dear brother of Irene (the late Edward) Krol, the late Ruth (the late Edward) Gorenz, Shirley (the late Henry) Ferraro, Carole (the late William) Roedel; Also many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from Modell Funeral Home 7710 S. Cass Ave. Darien to St. Joan of Arc Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Ent Queen of Heaven Christ the King Garden Maus. Visitation Thursday 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. For Info 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com