Thomas Patrick O'Brien, 64, of Cary Illinois passed away August 8, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born January 31, 1956 in Augusta, Georgia. Beloved husband of Donna (nee Morales); loving father of Shannon (Matthew) Roan, Kyle (Anne) O'Brien, Kristen (James) McDermott, and Tyler (Deirdre) O'Brien; beloved son of William Patrick (late Donna) O'Brien, and Elizabeth O'Brien (nee Keating); fond grandfather of Lilian Yuna Burrow O'Brien, Luella Grace Roan, Luna Sofia McDermott; dear brother of David Joseph (DJ) (Mary) O'Brien, Tracy Mulausen, Gary Allen (Carol) O'Brien; fond uncle of William O'Brien, Brittney (Grant) Guimond, Kelsey O'Brien, Courtney O'Brien, Bailey O'Brien, Jonathan O'Brien, Cassie O'Brien, Lauren O'Brien, Chelsey O'Brien, David Mulausen, Michael Mulausen, Stephen Garapola, Vanessa (Luis) Garapola, Tayler Garapola and Steven Garcia; fond great-uncle of Brooks Guimond, Greer Guimond, Noah Mota, Justin Mota and Mila Mota. Tom is also survived by many loving cousins, extended family and caring friends. Join us in honoring the life of Thomas Patrick O'Brien, visitation Monday August 17th from 2pm – 9pm at Cardinal Funeral Home 7715 W. Rte 14, Crystal Lake Il 60012. Funeral Mass Tuesday August 18th at 10:30am at Saints Peter and Paul Church 401 N. 1st Street, Cary IL 60013. Cremation rights will be accorded after services. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Great Cycle Challenge – Team O'Brien, greatcyclechallenge.com/teams/TeamOBrien
