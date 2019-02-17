Timothy D. Lewis, aged 71, a former Chicagoan who went on to be both a practitioner and patron of the performing arts in New York City, died Feb. 10 in Sarasota, Florida.Tim attended Francis Parker School and the University of Wisconsin, then moved to NYC to study drama at the Julliard School. Early in his career he performed in several productions but eventually brought his considerable wit and charm to the business of fundraising and development for a variety of cultural and artistic institutions. These included The Cooper Union, The MacDowell Art Colony and the American Civil Liberties Union. Tim was a caring man possessed of a fine intelligence, a superb sense of humor and a wide-ranging quest for knowledge. He was also an ardent tennis player and a lifelong go-to friend of many, including fellow Francis Parker alums. He is survived by his loving wife Sarah M. Burr, his sister April Burke (Richard Flynt) of Alexandria, Va. and his brother Dan (Stephanie Riger) Lewis, along with a number of nieces and nephews. A memorial service is planned in Brooklyn, New York for May 10th 2019. Donations in Tim's memory gratefully accepted by the Northwell Health CLL Research and Treatment Program, 410 Lakeville Road, Ste 212, New Hyde Park, N.Y. 11042; attn: Dr. Kanti Rai. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary