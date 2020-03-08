|
VICTORIA FLANAGAN, 61, BOOKSELLER AND ASTROLOGER
After a lengthy battle with cancer, Chicago native Victoria Flanagan, lover of books and the place of the planets in our lives, passed peacefully on Feb. 28.
Born in Chicago, Victoria was the daughter of Carol Fox, co-founder and long time general manager of the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Victoria's father, Dr. Charles Larkin Flanagan, taught internal medicine at Northwestern University's School of Medicine. Flanagan was preceded in death by both parents.
Victoria was a 1976 graduate of the Latin School of Chicago and a 1980 graduate of Smith College. After college, Victoria lived in London for seven years. There she worked at the English Speaking Union before earning a fine arts degree from the Byam Shaw School of Art.
Upon returning to Chicago, Victoria's love of books led her to a career in bookselling. She previously managed the Chicago/Water Tower branch of the Rizzoli Bookstore and, until recently, oversaw the five Barbara's Bookstore locations at O'Hare Airport.
Victoria was presented at the Passavant Cotillion and Christmas Ball in 1977 and later became a member of the Women's Board of the Art Institute.
Victoria was also an astrologer. She used her passion for interpreting the heavens as her form of social work to help her many clients in their lives.
As proof that opposites attract, Flanagan, a moderate Republican and lifelong Cubs fan was married for 16 years to architect Matthew Defty, moderate Democrat and lifelong Cardinals fan. Her devoted husband rejoices that Victoria got to see her Cubs win the World Series.
Other survivors include Victoria's uncle and godfather Joseph Flanagan. Many Flanagan cousins, nieces and nephews reside throughout the Chicago area, and like Victoria, are exceedingly kind.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020