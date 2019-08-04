|
In Memory of Vincent H. Beckman III
It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of Attorney Vincent H. Beckman III of Chicago, IL and Saugatuck, MI. Born in St Louis, MO on September 30th 1944, Vincent Beckman III was the son of Elizabeth Desloge and Vincent Beckman Jr., and loving husband of Carmen J. Beckman. He passed into the arms of God on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Vincent Beckman grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio where he attended St. Xavier High School. He received a B.A. from Notre Dame University, a Masters in Sociology from University of Chicago and a J.D. from Northwestern University which led him to a distinguished career in Law. Devoted to social justice, he helped organize community development projects as a Peace Corps volunteer in Peru (1966-68) and worked with the Office of Economic Opportunity (OEO) in Puerto Rico from 1969-70 as a VISTA Volunteer. He also did earthquake relief in Peru with the Peace Corps (1970), where he met Carmen Julia Linares of Arequipa, who was the love of his life and who became his wife of 45 years.
Back in Chicago, Vince taught ESL classes at Chicago City Colleges (1971) and taught sociology at YMCA Community College (1971-73). While in law school he worked at the Northwestern Legal Clinic (1971-74). He joined the firm of Zeitlin & Schwab (1974-75), and then worked with Legal Aid Foundation Chicago (LAF) as a staff attorney in the Migrant Project (1975-77). In 1977 Vince accepted a position as Executive Director of Michigan Migrant Legal Assistance Project, where he remained for seven years. He returned to LAF in 1984 as a staff attorney and later served as Supervisory Attorney of the Migrant Project (1985 to 2009). Vince had very substantial experience in the area of federal litigation and was fluent in Spanish and English.
Vincent Beckman lived a full life of service to his beloved farm workers, seasonal workers and Latino Immigrants. After leaving state employment, he continued this service by co-founding a nonprofit called Farmworker and Landscaper Advocacy Project, aka FLAP (Ayuda para Trabajadores del Campo y Jardineros). This organization has served thousands and continues to make an impact on the community.
Vince was also devoted to his family and spent countless hours with his loved ones on the shores of Lake Michigan. In addition, he had a passion for food, especially Peruvian cuisine. He helped with the successful opening of two Peruvian inspired restaurants in Chicago: Tanta and Arbella, which continue to thrive.
We were so fortunate to have known him and will forever be grateful for all that he achieved and the impact he had on Latino Immigrant communities. Vince will live on in the hearts and minds of the many people he touched and through FLAP. May he rest in peace.
Vincent is survived by his wife Carmen L. Beckman, his three children Veronica C. Beckman, Vincent H. Beckman IV, Angela C. Beckman; his three grandchildren Donovan E. Baker, Aiden V. Beckman, and Elle M. Adams; and siblings Peter, Chris, Ed, Betsey and Julie Beckman.
For those who would like to pay their respects, there will be a mass for Mr. Beckman on August 10th at 11:00 AM at St. Peter's Church in Douglas, MI. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to FLAP: http://www.flapillinois.org/donate/
In Memory of Vince: 20th Anniversary Celebration and the 9th Beckman Farmworker Advocate of the Year Fundraiser.
Please join the FLAP Board of Directors and Staff in celebrating the life and work of Attorney Vincent Beckman III and Honoring Margo De Ley, FLAP Co-Founders and Honorary Board Members.
Let's have a beer in Memory of Vince and on behalf of Latino low-income hard workers on Monday, August 12th from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Lagunitas Brewing Chicago - Lagunitas (2607 West 17th Street, Chicago) at the 20th Anniversary Celebration and the 9th Beckman Farmworker Advocate of the Year Fundraiser.
For information about sponsoring the night and/or giving a donation please visit: http://www.flapillinois.org/20th-anniversary-beckman-awards/
For more information, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019