William L. "Bill" Mann, age 92, World War II U.S. Navy veteran, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1970, formerly of Springfield, IL and Kansas City, KS, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born February 18, 1928 in Toledo, OH.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville. Additional visitation will be held Thursday, October 15, 10:00-11:00 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, 11:00 AM at the church. Inurnment will follow at the Mausoleum of the Holy Apostles, SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville.
