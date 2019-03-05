|
Xenophon Moukas, age 91, passed away on March 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Athena Moukas, nee Godellas and loving father of Helen (Don) Mariano, Dora (the late Nicholas) Colovos and John Moukas. Proud grandfather of Mia (Spiro) Roumpas and Nina Mariano; great-grandfather of Nikki Roumpas; dear brother of Tom (the late Chrysanthe) Moukas, the late Vasiliki Bellas and the late Chrysanthe Karetsos. Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews and their families. He will forever be remembered for his generous heart and bountiful kindness. Visitation Wednesday, March 6, from 10:00 am until the Funeral Service begins at 10:30 am at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, 7373 Caldwell Ave., Niles, IL 60174. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, IL. Kindly omit flowers; instead, memorial donations may be made to St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church. Arrangements made by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. For more information please call 847-375-0095.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2019