COL. ANTHONY LOUIS ST. AMANT USAF, Retired Tony St. Amant passed away at his home on July 4, 2019. Born in San Francisco in 1939, Tony was the son of Joseph Anthony and Theda Rae St. Amant, a proud San Francisco native and die-heart 49er fan. After graduating from Lowell High School in 1957, Tony enlisted in the United States Air Force. Three years later, Tony married the love of his life, Lynne Brill of Sacramento. During the next twenty-seven years Tony and Lynne raised five children while moving around the world to different assignments. As a career KC-135 pilot, Tony was assigned to many Strategic Air Command bases. During Tony's Air Force career, some of his achievements included receiving his commission as a second lieutenant in 1961 after graduating from Officer Candidate School, being selected for and graduating from pilot training school at Williams AFB in 1962, being assigned as squadron commander of the 70th Air Refueling Squadron at Grissom AFB from 1979 to1980 and lastly, being assigned as Wing Commander of the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Beale AFB from 1980 to 1983. Of his many assignments, Tony truly treasured his time as a pilot of the 82nd SRS "Hog Heaven" squadron in Okinawa, Japan. While there he met many of his lifelong friends which resulted in some great memories. After retiring from the Air Force in 1987, Tony attended CSU Chico to receive his master's degree in Political Science before accepting the Deputy Administrative Officer position with Butte County for five years. Never one to sit idle, Tony discovered new interests as a member of the Chico Aqualliance Board where he provided an intelligent, articulate and thoughtful expression of his ideas on water issues. Tony was a bright, courageous, insightful and generous man who was a voice of reason and an inspiration to friends and family. He enjoyed scribing an occasional letter to the editor about social or political matters with his unique sense of humor while never wavering from a life-time mantra to "do the right thing, the first time when challenged, every time". Although dealt a bad hand health wise, Tony played it magnificently. Tony fought the battle with dignity and no self-pity which included a celebration of life at his 80th birthday party on June 8th where he was surrounded by his family. Tony is survived by his wife Lynne of 59 1/2 years, his five children; Anthony Jr., Lisa Stansbury, Renee Snyder, Christopher St. Amant (Rhonda), Cheryl Downey (Jeff), and his brother Nick St. Amant (Bonita) of Maryland. Tony was also the very proud grandfather of twelve grandchildren, six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Tony's passing on July 4th was a fitting departing point for a genuine patriot and a really good guy. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 13, 2019