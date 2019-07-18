BARBARA MORRISON HALL Barbara Hall passed away peacefully on December 2nd of last year after a very long and full life. Born in Los Angeles in 1928, she grew up in an amazing family in an amazing time. A celebration of her life will be held August 17 at the family home in Chico. With just her sister Francis, brother Willy and father "Judge" Willis Morrison (her mother Mabel having died when she was young), Barb was the youngest of the three and perhaps the most head strong. Through the depression, into the WW2 years and beyond, the Morrison clan was very close and self-reliant with the Judge and the three siblings living in North Hollywood, working at the family ranch (near Bakersfield) and traveling the world. Barb and her sister Fran were raised by the Judge to be the feminists of the era. Willy served in WW2 and patiently followed the "advice" of his sisters. Attending UCLA & UC Berkeley, the girls blazed the territory of independent women, with their children and grandchildren forever in awed respect. Barbara landed in Stirling City in the mid-fifties as a newlywed to Guy Hall (also of LA & Berkeley). Rural Butte County was a shock to a city boy and girl, still, Barbara and Guy stayed and raised a family in Chico. They were married for 54 incredible, love-filled and action-packed years until Guy's passing in 2006. The kids (who were still called the kids into their 50s and 60s) are Lesa, Bruce, Guy and Todd. Barb was an amazing tennis player and all four children grew up in playpens on the public courts in Chico. Entertaining was also a natural for anyone growing up in the Judge's shadow. Her and Guy's circle of family and friends was large and a great influence on their children. Community was a huge part of the Morrison/Hall clan from day one, and it continues to be well after her and Guy's passing. In addition to their four kids, ten grandchildren remain local and scattered around the world. The family would invite all those who knew Barb and are willing and able, to come gather on Saturday, August 17 at 10:30am at the Hall Manor for a farewell party and remembrance. For information: BarbaraHallCelebration@gmail.com. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 18, 2019