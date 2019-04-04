ESTA ANN SIGEL Long time Chico resident Esta Ann Sigel, beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend passed away peacefully at home on March 29, 2019 surrounded by family members. She was born in San Jose, CA on August 4, 1920, the oldest of three daughters to Armand C. and Dorothy Hensill Weber. She attended San Jose elementary and high schools, followed by San Jose State College where she graduated and earned a secondary teaching credential in home economics. She was a member of Phi Kappa Pi Sorority and the Black Masque Honor Society. In 1943 she enlisted in the Waves and served as a link trainer at the Alameda Naval Air Station. It was there that she met the love of her life, Chico native David F. Sigel. After discharge Ann and Dave were married in San Jose, CA on February 24, 1946, and they moved to Chico where Dave joined the family business Sigel's Mens Wear. She and Dave raised four sons: Richard (Charleen), David J. (Robin), Tom (Sharyn), Gary (Pam) and a step son: Terry (Marion). She was a homemaker until Dave sold the store and resumed a teaching career in 1969. Then she became a teacher at Storybook Nursery School, and when Dave retired from teaching she worked as a clerk at the Creative Apple. She had a very active social life, she was a member of Bidwell Women's Golf Club for over 50 years and volunteered with the . She was a member of Bidwell Presbyterian Church and the Josephine Chico Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star, both of which were a comfort to her after Dave's passing in 1995. In Eastern Star she served as Worthy Matron, Deputy Grand Matron and Grand Warder of California in 1991. She was also a member of the Menzaleh Temple Daughters of the Nile, the Nile Club, and former member of Beta Sigma Phi and A.A.U.W. She was admired for her friendliness, graciousness and kindness. Her positive outlook on life, her service to others and her love for her family were keys to her longevity. Besides her husband Dave, she was preceded in death by her sister Ruth in 2017. She is survived by her sister Virginia Leverton, her sons, her grandchildren, Jesse, Leah (Endre), Brett (Kaylan), Lora (Jim), Lindsey (Brian), Ryan (Tara), Kyle, Ken (Kamal), Christine, her great-grandchildren Jaan, Gavin, Liam, Finn, Connor, Caden, Cody,Violet, Henry, Owen, Cohen, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and of course friends. She touched many lives in her long and wonderful life and she will be missed greatly. Funeral services are being provided by Brusies Funeral Home. A Memorial Celebration of life will be held on Monday, April 8th at 1:00 at Bidwell Presbyterian Church. Donations may be made in her memory to the and . Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary