LAVONNE SIEFKEN SMITH April 8, 1934-February 12, 2019 Born in Redding , California , an only child, adored by her parents and raised during The Great Depression. She would recall how her father, Harry, a contractor, would surprise her with their first indoor plumbing at age 5 and his tenacity as he travelled door to door as a Chimney Sweep when work was scarce. She would brag of her mother, Clara, a bookkeeper, and her tireless efforts volunteering along with her in the Masonic Youth Service Organization, The Rainbow Girls as well as the Methodist Church. In High School she was the lead in "Down In The Valley" and was admired for her beautiful voice and many musical talents. She recalled her parents emphasis on the power of education and their support and encouragement as she enrolled at the College of The Pacific in Stockton, California in 1952. As a Secondary Music Education Major she mastered multiple instruments, most distinctly clarinet, piano and voice. She served as President of Mu Phi Epsilon and sang in the A Cappella Choir. Music was her first love until she met and married her husband, Don Smith in 1955. Together they would complete their educations at U.O.P. , eventually relocating to Chico, California to raise their two children. Family vacations were spent camping along the California coast, Tahoe and Oregon. Her respect for nature and her gentle spirit undoubtedly came from her deep reverence for all living things both past, present, and future. LaVonne enriched the lives of countless children as a Primary and Secondary Music Educator for the Chico Unified School District. She introduced students to music through Choir, Band and Orchestra during a career spanning over 25 years, sacrificing evenings at home for rehearsals and concerts. Her enthusiasm and commitment to music enrichment were admired by her family, friends and community. Upon retirement, she and Don would relocate to Washington State where they enjoyed living briefly on a boat and finally in Birch Bay connected again to their community through volunteering with music programs at nursing facilities and as a vocalist and pianist for various churches and Eastern Star. With three grandchildren now in California and cold winters in the north, winters were then spent in Sonoma where she would share her love for music in each of their classrooms as well as her voice and piano with the Methodist Church and Eastern Star. She developed a stream of after school piano students as well over the fifteen years culminating in a Spring Recital each May before returning to Washington State for the summers. She was so proud of each of them and had an uncanny way of tapping into their uniqueness. As with her own children and grandchildren, she made each child feel individually understood and important. She was filled with insight and patience. Lavonne was fascinated by and studied the subjects of Numerology and Astrology and enjoyed helping those who would become her clients. She loved the Orchestra and Opera. She looked best in purple and knew it and could wear an Oakland A's baseball cap like nobodies business. Mention ice cream and she was out the door, any day, anytime. She will be remembered by her family and her caregivers as a 'Songbird'. This voice, her gentle presence, will be deeply missed. As Don would note: "Her love of music throughout her life was paramount". Lavonne is survived by her husband of 63 years, Don Brooks Smith, of Bellingham, Washington, her son Greg Smith (Carol Lee) of Chicago; her daughter Lori Maggioncalda of Sonoma and her three grandchildren Danny (San Francisco), Greg (Seattle) and Emma (Seattle) Maggioncalda. A special note of gratitude to the caregivers of those with Dementia and their families. It demands the deepest kind of love and patience. Our families are forever thankful for each and every one of you. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 12, 2019