LINDA CAROL HEIN Linda Carol Hein formerly of Paradise passed away at her home in Orland, on Monday, March 18, 2019. She was with her husband Ralph "Jim" Hein and her daughters Sara Jacobson, Beth Hein, and assisted by Enloe Home Hospice. Linda was born October 22, 1944 in Sacramento as a third generation to Barbara Marie Webber and William Everett Webber. Linda attended McClatchy High School and graduated from Sacramento State University in 1966 with a BA in Social Welfare. After college Linda worked as a International Flight Attendant going to Vietnam and many Asian countries. She then moved to San Francisco where she met her future husband Ralph "Jim" Hein and was married in Sacramento Feb 7, 1970. They then moved to Paradise in 1972 where Linda & Ralph bought Buttons & Bows, a women's clothing store. Buttons & Bows continued under the same ownership for 42 years in Paradise, always operated by Linda and Ralph. In the 70's Linda was instrumental in forming the Paradise Food Co-Op, was on the Board of Directors of the Northern California March of DImes and ran a successful Store. Linda was President of the Paradise Horseman's Association in the 1990's .She was passionate about horses and was a horse owner for thirty years. Linda loved knitting, was a excellent seamstress and made many wonderful gifts for loved ones. Linda loved people and made many friends. Above all Linda's love for people was represented In the lives she touched through her work and the relationships she cultivated throughout her life. As a wife,mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend Linda Carol Hein will be missed dearly but will always remain in our hearts. Linda is survived by her husband Ralph, children Sara(Cliff) Jacobson, John(Jen), and Beth, grandchildren Benjamin and Anna Jacobson, sister Diane(Paul) Amann, sisters-in-law Jean Ann(Jon) Fruth, Joanne(Mike) Lenkay, nieces Linda(Bill) Kelly, Tracie(Rob) Locke, Karen(Bryan) Nannet, Kelly Lenkay, Sarah Lenkay, nephews Randy(Rachel) Fruth, Rich Fruth and Zach (Nicole) Lenkay. Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet-Olsen Family Mortuary, Orland,Ca. 95963. A Celebration of Life will be held May 25, 2PM at Almendra Winery & Distillery, Durham, Ca. Memorial contributions may be made to Enloe Hospice Care c/o Enloe Foundation, Chico Ca. 95926 Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary