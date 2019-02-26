Home

Sarah Miller-Klingener
Sarah Catherine Miller-Klingener

Sarah Catherine Miller-Klingener


1971 - 2019
Sarah Catherine Miller-Klingener Obituary
SARAH CATHERINE MILLER-KLINGENER Sarah Catherine Miller-Klingener, age 47, a 30 year resident of Chico, was found murdered in Wasilla, Alaska Monday, Feb 18. Sara was found by her daughter Juli Johnson. They were in Alaska to settle Sarah's Dads Estate. The case is being handled by the Alaska State Troopers. Sarah moved to Chico after graduating from Red Bluff High School. She attended Butte College. Sarah worked for Chico Unified School District with severly handicapped children. She also loved working with horses. Sarah always had a smile, and never met a stranger. Sarah is survived by her mother, Rebecca Piccione of Chico. Her three children, George Johnson of Butte, MT, Iris Johnson plus two grandchildren, Adeline & Nathaniel of Georgia, and Juli Johnson currently of Wasilla, Alaska. She is also survived by her brother and sister, Karl Miller & family, and Susy Miller, all of Georgia. She also has numerious aunts, uncles and cousins in Oregon & Washington. Sarah's cremated remains will be interred at Fort Richardon Army Post next to her father. A Memorial Service will be held in Chico after the family returns from Alaska. Sarah will be greatly missed.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 26, 2019
