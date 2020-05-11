Theodore F. "Ted" Firestine, 87, of Trenton passed away May 6, 2020.
He was born Dec. 15, 1932 to the late William and Charlotte Firestine in Keyport, N.J. He had worked for several years with United Technologies Corporation and then became a commercial fisherman and crabber. He was of the Protestant faith and in his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Survivors include his wife, Sylvia Firestine; his sons, Robert "Bob" Firestine of New Jersey, Theodore James Firestine of Vermont, John Firestine of Trenton, David Firestine of New Jersey, Stephen Lanham of West Virginia and Gary Lanham of Ohio; his daughters, Nancy Finelli of Tampa, Gay Ann Burgoyne of West Virginia and Therese Stephens of West Virginia; 24 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and many other loved ones.
Funeral services will be held 11a.m. Wednesday May 13 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel with the Rev. Travis Hudson officiating. Interment will follow in the Chiefland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel, with locations in Cross City 352-498-5400 and Chiefland 352-493-0050. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com
Published in Chiefland Citizen on May 14, 2020