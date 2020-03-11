|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Derrick John Wagner
8/24/1979 - 3/11/2003
17 heart breaking years,
it still devastates us daily.
We would love to have that day back, so we could make sure you knew how deeply you were loved and how blessed we were to have such a great, loving, kind, compassionate,
funny, hard working, amazing beautiful,
wonderful son.
Hockey teammates and all the kids you spent your free time coaching looked up to you and loved you!
"Coach Wags"
We hope and pray that you knew that and still feel it forever, because you lived it every day in every way of your 23 years.
SADLY MISSED
BY ALL
Love you,
Mom, Dad, Brothers Larry Jr., and Betsy, Aaron,
Corey, Camryn, Connor, Caden and Friends.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 11, 2020