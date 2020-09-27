1/1
Dionisio Jaquez
11/5/1934 - 09/22/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dionisio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dionisio "Don" Jaquez, 85, went to be with the Lord, Sept. 22, 2020, peacefully surrounded by family. He was born Nov. 5, 1934, to Andy and Ernestine Jacquez who preceded him in death, along with son, baby Jacquez; grand-daughters, Jina and Fanny; siblings, Juan A. Jacquez, Barbara Garcia, Armando Jacquez, George Jacquez, Diane Garcia and Thomas Jacquez. Don enjoyed pool, bingo, fishing, trips to Cripple Creek and Las Vegas. Most of all, he loved spending time with family. Don is survived by his children, Dionisio Jr. (Devie), John (Rhonda), Darrell (Vicki), Corinne, Noreen and Connie Jacquez; siblings, Cecelia and Max Jaquez, Chris and Debbie Jacquez, and Linda Reveteriano; 12 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren, extended family and friends who will miss him dearly. Special thank you to the staff at the Riverwalk and Angelus Chapel. Memorial Mass, 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, Holy Family Church. Limited seating due to gathering restrictions, mask required. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com Please wear Broncos attire in honor of Don.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved