Dionisio "Don" Jaquez,
85, went to be with the Lord, Sept. 22, 2020, peacefully surrounded by family. He was born Nov. 5, 1934, to Andy and Ernestine Jacquez who preceded him in death, along with son, baby Jacquez; grand-daughters, Jina and Fanny; siblings, Juan A. Jacquez, Barbara Garcia, Armando Jacquez, George Jacquez, Diane Garcia and Thomas Jacquez. Don enjoyed pool, bingo, fishing, trips to Cripple Creek and Las Vegas. Most of all, he loved spending time with family. Don is survived by his children, Dionisio Jr. (Devie), John (Rhonda), Darrell (Vicki), Corinne, Noreen and Connie Jacquez; siblings, Cecelia and Max Jaquez, Chris and Debbie Jacquez, and Linda Reveteriano; 12 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren, extended family and friends who will miss him dearly. Special thank you to the staff at the Riverwalk and Angelus Chapel. Memorial Mass, 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, Holy Family Church. Limited seating due to gathering restrictions, mask required. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com
Please wear Broncos attire in honor of Don.