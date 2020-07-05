Edward Franklin Ruehlen, age 80, of Pueblo, born May 22, 1940, passed away in his home surrounded by family on June 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Ruehlen; his parents; and brothers. Edward is survived by his children, Ron (Lisa) Ruehlen, Debbie (Mike) Simmers and Leslie (Jack) Ores-kovich; grandchildren, Brian Asbury, Nick Ores-kovich, Steven (Stephanie) Asbury, Chris Ores-kovich, Cody Ruehlen and Nicole (Josh) Rue-hlen; four great-great- grandchildren, extended family and friends. Edward retired from Nor-Trak after 33 years. He was president and trustee for many years at the Eagles Lodge No. 3367 and a member of the American Legion where he volunteered much of his time. Edward loved to fish, hunt and spend time with his family and friends. Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time.



