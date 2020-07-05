1/1
Edward Ruehlen
05/22/1940 - 06/25/2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Franklin Ruehlen, age 80, of Pueblo, born May 22, 1940, passed away in his home surrounded by family on June 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Ruehlen; his parents; and brothers. Edward is survived by his children, Ron (Lisa) Ruehlen, Debbie (Mike) Simmers and Leslie (Jack) Ores-kovich; grandchildren, Brian Asbury, Nick Ores-kovich, Steven (Stephanie) Asbury, Chris Ores-kovich, Cody Ruehlen and Nicole (Josh) Rue-hlen; four great-great- grandchildren, extended family and friends. Edward retired from Nor-Trak after 33 years. He was president and trustee for many years at the Eagles Lodge No. 3367 and a member of the American Legion where he volunteered much of his time. Edward loved to fish, hunt and spend time with his family and friends. Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved