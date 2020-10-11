Javier Aberasturi,
age 95, passed away peacefully in his home on Sept. 22, 2020 in Colo-rado Springs, Colo. He is survived by his stepdaughter, Loretta (Sandoval) Gama; granddaughters, Lori (Gama) and Michael Gabriel, Susie (Gama) and Brad Reese, Valerie (Gama) and Richard Romero; great-grand-son, Evan White; and great-granddaughter, Nina Romero, all of Colorado; and his niece, Idoia Aberasturi Galdos; as well as many other relatives in Spain. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Faye (Sandoval) Aberasturi; his parents, several brothers and sisters; and his son-in-law, Mariano Gama. Javier was born on March 15, 1925, in Vizcaya, Spain. Graveside services with social distancing and masks will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Imperial Memorial Gardens in Pueblo. See complete obituary: https://ImperialFunerals.com
.