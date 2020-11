Or Copy this URL to Share

JoAnne Donahue Pulcino, 85, widow of George Michael Pulcino, passed Nov. 21, 2020. Born July 10, 1935, in Pueblo. Preceded in death by parents, James Edward and Lavene Rachel Stewart. Survived by three children, George Michael Pulcino, Kara JoAnne Pulcino and Roarke Donahue Pulcino; two grand-children, Hailey Amanda Pulcino and Sohpia JoAnne Pulcino; her sister, Geraldine Lavene Donahue Mastrini; and brother-in-law, James Anthony Mastrini.



