Lunda Lou Brice,
80, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 10, 2020. Survived by husband, Cliff Brice, Jr.; sister, Billie (Mike) Lynch; sons, Cliff Brice, III (Sandy) and Bonner (Annette) Brice; grandchildren, Clifford C. Brice, Drew (Megan) Brice, Mattea Brice, Adam (Aubrey) Brice and Megan (Ben) Brice; great-grandson, Declan Brice; and special nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents; brother, Ed Godfrey; and sister, Lura Quint. Lunda was born to Edward and Violet Godfrey on June 9, 1940, in Las Vegas, N.M. She enjoyed celebrating holidays with family, preparing great meals for her family, painting, traveling all over the world with her husband and decorating her home for every occasion. Lunda was a member of PEO, Assistance League, Beta Sigma Phi, Christian Women Association, Pueblo Historical Society and was a lifelong mem- ber of Lake Avenue Baptist Church. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in the Montgomery & Steward Funeral Chapel. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Pueblo Historical Society or Parkinson's Foundation. Livestreaming on her obituary page at www.MontgomerySteward.com