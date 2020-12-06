1/1
Napoleon Crespin
Napoleon Crespin, 88, of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Crespin; their children, Napoleon "Nappy" Crespin, Arlene Crespin and Mark Crespin; and grandson, Mikie Castillo. He is survived by his loving daughters, Nina (Ruben) Lopez, Betty Ann (Manuel) Castillo and Angela (Neil) Fallon; daughter-in-law, Jackie Lucero Crespin; two loving sisters, Toni Arguello and Martha Munez; 12 grand-children, 10 great- grand-children; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Napoleon was a loving husband and devoted father who cherished his family above all else. He wore many hats through-out his lifetime. He learned to farm at a young age, contributing to his family's livelihood. Napoleon proudly served in the United States Army in the Korean War, where he received numerous medals for his services. He retired from United States Steel in Torrance, Calif., and later retired from truck driving. Napoleon was most content when spending time outdoors. His most cher-ished memories were taking his family on trips to the beach and to the mountains. He was a huge Eagles fan and loved watching football games and old westerns with his sweetheart, Betty, sitting by his side. He and his wife, Betty were very proud of their sixty-nine years of marriage. Napoleon was a giant of a man with a big heart and an even bigger laugh. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held at a later date.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 6, 2020.
