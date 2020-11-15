Ralph Homer Hatton
peacefully completed his earthly journey on Nov. 10, 2020. Ralph was born March 10, 1930, to Elisha Hatton and Katie Mary Buckley in Dewey, Okla. Ralph was the youngest of seven children, Russell, Carl, JD and Ruby; along with siblings who died as infants, William and Howard. Ralph graduated from Dewey High School in 1948 and quickly joined his brothers in the booming city of Pueblo, Colo. His first job was unloading coke for CF&I. He was drafted in the U.S. Army in 1951, and served his country proudly during the Korean War. He returned to Pueblo and became immersed in the automotive industry, first as a delivery driver for Merrill Axle, a sales- man for Hendrie and Boltoff and Jess Hunter Ford before opening Service Parts and Supply at 10th and Santa Fe, a NAPA franchise. Together with his family, Ralph ran the family business until he opened an independent automotive repair shop. He served the automotive community for 67 years. Ralph loved Pueblo. He was a member of the Jaycees, was a 3rd degree Mason, an Al Kaly Shriner and a member of the Exchange Club. Highlights of his life included working the family gold mine near Rosita, snowmobiling with his family, and participating in the State Fair Parade every year for decades. He was an active member of the Pueblo First Church of the Nazarene and enjoyed spending time with family and friends at his shop. Ralph is survived by his children from his first marriage, Clinton (Leigh) and Margo (Stan McFall), as well as grandsons, Sterling, Gabriel, Blake, and Dillon; and by his wife, Mary Jo and her children, David Ketchum, Gay Ketchum, Jon (Mila) Ketchum, Rob (Shara) Ketchum, Andy (Cheri) Ketchum and Tricia (Patrick Smith), in addition to her many grandchildren and great-grand- children whose visits gave Ralph great joy. Memorial service is sched- uled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the Pueblo First Church of the Nazarene, 84 Stanford, in Pueblo. A link to the livestream of the service will be available at www.PFCNazarene.org
or through their Facebook page, First Church of the Nazarene. Memorial donations may be made to the Helping Hands Fund, Pueblo First Church of the Nazarene, 84 Stan- ford, Pueblo, CO 81005.