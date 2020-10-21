William Hoke

William "Bill" A. Hoke,
88, of Pueblo, passed away Oct. 17, 2020. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Cleo; father, Edgar; and mother, Bessie; sisters, Ella, Catherine and Lessie; and brother, Buddy. Sur-vived by his children, William (Lorene) Hoke Jr., Gloria Sykes and Dale Hoke; grandchildren, James, Kristen, Cassie, Elliott, Cameron and Preston; great-grandchil-dren, Isabella, Ian and Cayden; numerous nieces and nephews. Bill retired from the U.S. Army and The Colorado State Hospital and was a member of T.R.E.A. He loved to help at bingo and enjoyed occasional trips to Cripple Creek, Laughlin and Santa Fe. Visitation, 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service, 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, Roselawn Cem-etery in the T.R.E.A. section. Online condolences may be made at roselawnpueblo.org
.