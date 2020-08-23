Carl Knotts
CHILLICOTHE - Carl Henry Knotts, 94, of Chillicothe, died 12:05 am, August 21, 2020 in Heartland of Chillicothe, following a brief illness.
He was born February 7, 1926 in Clay Co., WV to the late William M. and Kate Dye Knotts. He married Roberta Knotts, who died in 1993, and N. Ruth Current Richards Knotts, who died in 2018. Survivors include a daughter, Kathy (Michael) Siders; a son, Michael (Sharon) Knotts; a foster daughter, Beverly McDaniel; four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Urban; and a brother, Richard Knotts.
Mr. Knotts was a US Army Air Force World War II veteran. He retired from the Maintenance and Finishing Departments of the Mead Paper Company. He attended Jefferson Ave. CCCU and was a member of Mead Local 731.
The family would like to thank Adena Hospice and the Heartland of Chillicothe care team.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Wednesday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory with his grandson-in-law, Rev. Douglas Strawn officiating. Military graveside services, conducted by the Ross Co. Veterans Honor Guard, will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call 11-1:00 Wednesday at Haller's. The funeral service will be live-streamed at https://video.nest.com/live/xpJYv9zGfO
. Please note, the video will not be live, and the camera will show as inactive, until the just before the service time of 1:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Adena Hospice, 2099 Western Ave., Chillicothe, OH 45601. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
