James R. "Randy" Seymour
Chillicothe - James R. "Randy" Seymour, 59, of Chillicothe, died 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.
He was born February 11, 1961, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to James N. and Marjorie McCoy Seymour, both whom survive of Chillicothe. On September 15, 1992, he married the former Amy Shoemaker who survives.
In addition to his wife and parents, surviving are his faithful K-9 companion, Dusty; aunts and uncles, Gene and Pam Seymour, Charlie and Becky Seymour, Don and Joyce Seymour, Gary and Janet DeCamp; nieces, Blake (Dwayne) Webb and Christina Butcher; nephews, Nick Nolan Seymour and Noah Shoemaker; and many friends including a special friend, Ralph Skaggs. He was predeceased by a brother, Todd E. Seymour.
Randy was a 1979 graduate of Southeastern High School. He was the owner and operator of R & S Heating and Cooling. Randy was an avid Ohio State University Basketball Fan.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Leonard Roop officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
