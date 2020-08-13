1/1
Josephine Ferguson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine Ferguson

Chillicothe - Fannie Josephine Ferguson, 97, of Chillicothe, a former Portsmouth resident, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at Heartland of Chillicothe. She was born June 18, 1923 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Joseph and Macona Hambrick Harris. Josephine was a member of Quinn Chapel AME Church, a 1941 graduate of PHS and had retired from Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority.

She was preceded in death May 29, 1983 by her husband, Robert Edwin Ferguson, whom she married in Greenup, KY on November 24, 1942.

Surviving Josephine are two daughters, Serena Ann (Gene) Logan and Mary Jo Peele, both of Chillicothe; one sister, Ometta J. Brown of Chillicothe; 5 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Mary, Gloria and Beverly Harris, all of Las Vegas, NV; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Gail Antoinette Ferguson; six siblings, Howard, William R., Franklin, James and Terry Lee Harris and Phyllis Smith; and two grandsons, Daryl Edwin Ferguson and James Aaron Ferguson.

Graveside services will be held at 11 A.M. Monday at Greenlawn Cemetery in Portsmouth with Rev. Victor L. Davis officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com. All who attend are encouraged to wear a mask for protection.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
1422 Lincoln St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
(740) 353-4161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved