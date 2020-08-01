Keith A. Weaver



Bainbridge - Keith A. Weaver age 17 of Bainbridge, OH passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus, OH. He was born Jan. 26, 2003 in Ephrata, PA the son of Edward B. and Kathryn S. Weaver. He is survived by siblings Karla A. Weaver, Micah A. Weaver, Sheldon A. Weaver, Sharlene A. Weaver, Yvonne A. Weaver and Annette A. Weaver all of Bainbridge; paternal grandparents Edward S. and June M. Weaver of Ephrata, PA and maternal grandparents John S. and Nancy B. Auker of Ephrata, PA.



Keith was employed by Olive Vinyl of Leesburg, OH.



Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at 13150 US Rt. 50 West Bainbridge, OH from 1-3 and 5-7 pm. Funeral Services will be 8:30 am Wednesday Aug. 5, 2020 at the home and 10 am at the Stauffer Mennonite Church on Brier Rd. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. The SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home of Bainbridge is serving the family.









