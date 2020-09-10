1/1
Terri Mitchell
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terri Mitchell

KINGSTON - Terri Jean Mitchell, 58, of Kingston, died 9:20 am, September 8, 2020, at her residence, following an extended illness.

She was born March 4, 1962 in Chillicothe to Lowell and Margaret "Peg" Cox Hammond, who survive. On June 28, 1980 she married Jay C. Mitchell, who survives. Also surviving are her children, Colt Mitchell, of Kingston and Darby (Sydney) Griesheimer, of California; a grandchild, Dawson Mitchell; a sister, Tammy Hill, of Kingston; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, including a grandmother she was very close to, Ruth Cox.

Terri and an LPN and enjoyed caring for people. She absolutely loved animals and was a volunteer with the Miss Ohio Scholarship program.

The family would like to give special thanks to Connie Chester for her care.

A celebration of her life will be held 3:00 pm Sunday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Rev. Barry Bennett officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the celebration at Haller's. Memorial contributions may be made to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation, Inc., 3634 W. Market St., Suite 110, Akron, OH 44333. Her online memorial register and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Calling hours
02:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
13
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved