Terri Mitchell
KINGSTON - Terri Jean Mitchell, 58, of Kingston, died 9:20 am, September 8, 2020, at her residence, following an extended illness.
She was born March 4, 1962 in Chillicothe to Lowell and Margaret "Peg" Cox Hammond, who survive. On June 28, 1980 she married Jay C. Mitchell, who survives. Also surviving are her children, Colt Mitchell, of Kingston and Darby (Sydney) Griesheimer, of California; a grandchild, Dawson Mitchell; a sister, Tammy Hill, of Kingston; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, including a grandmother she was very close to, Ruth Cox.
Terri and an LPN and enjoyed caring for people. She absolutely loved animals and was a volunteer with the Miss Ohio Scholarship program.
The family would like to give special thanks to Connie Chester for her care.
A celebration of her life will be held 3:00 pm Sunday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Rev. Barry Bennett officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the celebration at Haller's. Memorial contributions may be made to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation, Inc., 3634 W. Market St., Suite 110, Akron, OH 44333. Her online memorial register and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
