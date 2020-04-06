|
Bonnie Jean Hart
Bonnie Jean Hart, 87 years old of Hale, Missouri, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, April 4, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family.
Bonnie Jean was born the daughter of Carl and Della (Lehew) Mitchell on October 6, 1932, on a farm near Bedford, Missouri. She attended school at Bedford, Missouri, Mt. Vernon, Missouri, and Quincy, Illinois. On December 30, 1949, Bonnie married Harold Hart in Palmyra, Missouri, and was later, richly blessed with seven children. She was the owner and operator of "Bonnie's Ceramics" for several years, and not only liked being creative in her designs, but thoroughly enjoyed the many friends she made. Bonnie like dining out, reading, and attending antique tractor pulls with her family. She was a member of the Hale Tractor Pullers, and in her earlier years she bowled on several leagues in Carrollton. One of her favorite pastimes was traveling, and soon was known as the "co-pilot" of the families many destinations. Bonnie loved her large family and delighted in buying gifts for them, which made everyone's birthday and holiday extra special. She was a wonderful cook who could make even simple dishes taste wonderful, but one of the family's favorites was "Bonnie's Banana Salad", which was a hit at every family dinner.
In 2019, Bonnie and Harold were selected as Chariton Valley's Valentine Couple of the Year! Their 70 year love story has always been an inspiration and example for their children, family, and friends.
Her beloved family mourns her loss, Bonnie is survived by her husband, Harold of the home; children, Dianna Lynn Sewell, Larry Gene Hart and wife Candy, Helen Judy and husband Stephen, Mary Kay Richards and husband Donny, all of Hale, Missouri; Janet Boley and husband Terry of Linneus, Missouri, and Laura Livingston and husband Tony of Brookfield, Missouri; one sister, Joyce Sohn and husband Bud of Atlanta, Georgia; ten grandchildren: seventeen great-grandchildren; and a much anticipated great-great-grandchild who is expected in November; a host of nieces; nephews; cousins; and many wonderful friends.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Della Mitchell; an infant son, Ronnie Lee; son-in-law, Larry Sewell; granddaughter, Brooke Nicole Livingston; two brothers, Ivan and Jim Mitchell; three sisters, Mary Ritzinger, Betty Drummond, and Deta Mae Mitchell.
Bonnie will lie in state from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Bittiker Funeral Home, 1201 North 65 Highway, Carrollton, Missouri. A private Family Graveside Service and Burial will be held in Hale Cemetery, Hale, Missouri.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life Service at a later date, so all may attend.
Bonnie loved living in Hale, and for this reason the family has asked for those considering a memorial contribution, they be made to Hale Library and Museum Building Fund. They may be left at or mailed to Bittiker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 223, Carrollton, Missouri 64633.
Published in Chillicothe News on Apr. 6, 2020