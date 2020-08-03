Joseph McBee

Joseph Austin McBee
Joseph Austin McBee, age 65, a resident of Braymer, Missouri, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at the Braymer Methodist Church, Braymer, Missouri, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Monday, August 3, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at McBee Chapel Cemetery, Braymer, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to McBee Chapel Cemetery and/or the Braymer FFA for the Show Barn and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
. The family would appreciate the observance of social distancing and wearing of masks at the service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri.