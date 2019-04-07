Bertha E. Tobiassen, 85, of Hernando, Florida, passed away on March 24, 2019 at The Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center. Bertha grew up on Einarsmo a beautiful farm in Sor-Audnedal, Norway where she and her family lived off the land. In her late teens Bertha left the farm to study Home Economics and worked as a Nanny until she met and fell in love with her recently deceased husband Raymond Tobiassen, of 61 years. Bertha and Raymond immigrated to the United States in 1956 settling first in New York City, then moving to Connecticut where she raised her children, and then retiring in Florida.

While a Norwegian at heart, Bertha returned home each year to be with her family and to reconnect with her roots. Family and Religion were the two most important aspects of Bertha's life. She was active in her church and spread kindness wherever she could. She expressed great love to her husband, children and friends. Bertha believed in seeing the good in people rather than the bad.

Bertha will be greatly missed by her three children Toni (Paul) Christensen of Middletown Springs, VT, Ruth Aileen Tobiassen of Gainesville, FL, and Roy (Kimberly) Tobiassen of Hernando, FL; her three grandchildren, Wesley Christensen, Amanda LaChance, and Daniel Fosket; and her two sisters Inger Saetre-Gjendal of Flekkefjord, Norway and Ragnhild Christensen of Sor-Audnedal, Norway.

Memorial Services for Bertha will be held at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory in Inverness, on Wednesday, April 17th at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, in honor of the loving care that Hospice provided Bertha this past year, the family requests donations be made to Hospice.

Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary