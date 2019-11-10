Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Gene Hillis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Bobby is now reunited in heaven with his parents Henry and Helen Hillis his sister Marge Nicholson his son Randy Hillis and daughter Donna Hillis. Bobby is survived by his wife of 30 years, Gail Hillis who he lovingly called "Mate". He is also survived by his daughter Brenda Roberts, Sister Sue Henson, step-children Steven Albritton, Robin Terry, Diane Coleman, and Billiejo Kerrivan. Bobby cherished his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was a retired business owner of a concrete finishing company and a veteran who proudly served his country in the Army. Bobby loved Western movies and in the words of John Wayne the "Duke" Courage is being scared to death, but saddling up anyway. Bobby had an indomitable spirit and fought a long and brave battle with COPD.There was nothing Bobby liked better than an interesting conversation with friends and family. He always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips.

Husband, father, and brother you are gone from our sight, but never from our hearts."

Bobby Gene Hillis born on October 20, 1933, in Mill Springs, MO. passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the age of 86. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019

