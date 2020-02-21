Charles Cockerell, 66 of Citrus Springs, FL passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 4:40 A.M. at the VITAS Inpatient Hospice Unit in Lecanto, FL. Charles was born October 15, 1953 in Dimple, KY to the late Noble and Aline Embry Cockerell. He professed his faith and joined the Brooklyn Missionary Baptist Church in the spring of 1965.
Charles Cockerell is survived by his wife Stephani Worthington Cockerell; daughter Lindsay Cockerell of Citrus Springs, FL; and eight siblings.
Visitation was held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Services will be held 2 p.m. at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory today with Brother Roger Taylor. Burial will follow in the Worthington Private Family Cemetery, Owensboro, KY.
In lieu of flowers Charles wanted donations to any of the following organizations: VITAS Hospice, 3350 W. Audubon Park Path, Lecanto, FL 34461.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2020