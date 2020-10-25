Daniel Duane Brown, 61, of Inverness, FL passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness. He was born in Noblesville, IN on September 4, 1959, and arrived in this area in 2012, coming from Trenton, FL. Daniel had a sweet spirit and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He liked watching football, and was a big Bucs, Lightning, and Rays fan. Daniel also enjoyed watching the Miami Hurricanes, bowling, and listening to music. He was preceded in death by his mother Erma Jean Brown in 2004. Daniel is survived by his father, Daniel E. Brown of Inverness; loving sisters Sherry Enterkin of Inverness, Karen Brown of Homosassa, FL, and Bonnie Braswell of Bell, FL. A Celebration of Daniel's life will be held at Calvary Chapel of Inverness, on Saturday, October 31, 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Kevin Ballard officiating. The family will be receiving friends at the church one hour prior to service. Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.