Elva Adelene Dowis (Ade), 86, of Inglis, Florida was called home to be with the Lord on March 3, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born to the late William Thomas Bowling and Effie Eliza Tacket on March 2, 1934 in Licks Falls, Kentucky. Ade worked at NSA and as a bookkeeper at various companies. Before retiring to Florida, she lived in Maryland.

She is survived by her husband, Paul E. Dowis, of 60 years. Ade was the loving mother and nurturer of 8 children, 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She is best remembered for her faithfulness and devotion to serving the Lord.

A memorial service in her honor will be held at the at the First Baptist Church of Inglis on Saturday, March 14 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America in her loving memory.