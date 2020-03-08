Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn Holmes Glover. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Glenn Holmes Glover passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born March 14, 1930 in Amherst, New York. He lived in New York and Pennsylvania until he joined the US Air Force where he served from 1949-1953. He worked for National Airlines (which later merged with Pan Am) for 34 years, retiring in 1987.

After retiring, he moved from Tampa to Inverness and built a home on the water where he could fish as often as he wanted, his favorite pastime. Glenn loved the outdoors and besides fishing, he loved hunting, camping and watching the many birds in his yard. Throughout the years he was an avid bowler and enjoyed a friendly game of billiards. He also enjoyed an iced cold beer, wings and most of all visiting with friends and family. He never met a stranger and was a good and loyal friend.

He leaves behind family & friends who love him and will miss him greatly. Glenn will be remembered for his humor, loyal friendship and the perpetual twinkle in his blue eyes. Special thanks for the care and compassion he and his family received from Vitas Hospice. No formal funeral will be held and his ashes will be scattered according to his wishes at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Glenn's memory to VITAS Hospice, PO Box 1330, Lecanto, FL 34460. Glenn Holmes Glover passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born March 14, 1930 in Amherst, New York. He lived in New York and Pennsylvania until he joined the US Air Force where he served from 1949-1953. He worked for National Airlines (which later merged with Pan Am) for 34 years, retiring in 1987.After retiring, he moved from Tampa to Inverness and built a home on the water where he could fish as often as he wanted, his favorite pastime. Glenn loved the outdoors and besides fishing, he loved hunting, camping and watching the many birds in his yard. Throughout the years he was an avid bowler and enjoyed a friendly game of billiards. He also enjoyed an iced cold beer, wings and most of all visiting with friends and family. He never met a stranger and was a good and loyal friend.He leaves behind family & friends who love him and will miss him greatly. Glenn will be remembered for his humor, loyal friendship and the perpetual twinkle in his blue eyes. Special thanks for the care and compassion he and his family received from Vitas Hospice. No formal funeral will be held and his ashes will be scattered according to his wishes at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Glenn's memory to VITAS Hospice, PO Box 1330, Lecanto, FL 34460. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Citrus County Chronicle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close