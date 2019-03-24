LuAnn Rose Craft, 65, of Hernando, FL, passed away suddenly March 16, 2019 at home. LuAnn was born in Freeport, NY on July 29, 1953 to the late Frederick and Kathryn (Mineo) Alm and moved to Florida in 1987 from Long Island, NY. She owned and operated the Dirty Dog Salon in Hernando with her daughter, Kathryn Burke. LuAnn attended the Inverness Church of Christ.

LuAnn was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana. She kept her grandchildren close. She was the heart of our family. She made very close friends all over and touched many hearts. She was dearly loved and will be forever missed every day.

Left to cherish her memory are two children, James P. Craft of Hernando, FL and Kathryn Burke and husband, Patrick, of Ocala, FL; 4 grandchildren: Serenity, Joy, Jordan, and Joseph. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip A. Craft on March 14, 2011; her brother, Frederick Alm, Jr. in 2002, and her sister, Sandra Lee Sheppard in 2000.

A Celebration of Life for LuAnn is scheduled on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10:00 am from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Mr. Leon Jennings of the Inverness Church of Christ officiating. Burial will follow at a later date in Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the 5th Circuit Guardian ad Litem Foundation and may be mailed to 34 NW 1st Avenue, Ocala, FL 34475.

