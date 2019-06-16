Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Services
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
View Map
Marianne R. Boyer


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marianne R. Boyer Obituary
Marianne Riehle Boyer, 87, Floral City, FL passed away June 9, 2019 at her residence under the care of Vitas Hospice and her family. Marianne was born in Olean, NY on September 12, 1931 to the late Lawrence and Julia (Crane) Riehle and came to Citrus County in 1993 from Plantation, Florida. She retired from the Prudential Life Insurance Company in Ft. Lauderdale, FL as an Office Manager with 36 years of service and was of the Catholic Faith. She was a loving and caring person to all of her family. Her favorite past times were shopping and collecting teddy bears. She collected hundreds of them over the years. Additionally, she enjoyed fishing, taking trips in the RV, and being a member of the "Red Hatters", but among all of the above, shopping was her favorite as she looked for bargains anywhere and everywhere.
Left to mourn her loss are her husband of 40 years, Richard "Dick" Boyer of Floral City; one brother, Lawrence Riehle and wife Shirley, Friendship, NY; 2 nephews: Michael (Brenda) Riehle and Steve (Jackie) Riehle; 3 nieces: Michele ( Mike) Bidwell; Sharon (Jerry) Glasspoole; and Tracey (John) Brinkmann. Also, many great nieces & nephews and her loving Yorkshire Terrier, "Teddi". She was predeceased by her parents, a special aunt, Beatrice, and her uncle, Fred Mitchell.
The Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Fr. Claudius Mganga of Our Lady of Fatima officiating. Interment will be at a later date in Florida National Cemetery.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 16, 2019
