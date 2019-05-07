Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Graveside service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Florida National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Rainey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Rainey Jr.


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Rainey Jr. Obituary
Robert Rainey, Jr., 78 of Inverness, passed away May 3, 2019 at Citrus Memorial Hospital. He was born in Kearney, NJ on March 14, 1941 to the late Robert and Mary (Johnson) Rainey, Sr., and came to Citrus County in 2014 from North Carolina.
Robert was a sheet metal worker in the construction industry, in New Jersey. He enjoyed fishing and wood working. He is survived by his loving companion, Arleen Howell and his special friend, Dodger, the dog.
Graveside committal services with military honors, for Robert, will be conducted on Thursday, May 8, 2019 at 11:30 AM from the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Friends are invited to call at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness from 9:30 AM until 10:45 AM when the procession will leave for the cemetery.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Download Now