|
|
Robert Rainey, Jr., 78 of Inverness, passed away May 3, 2019 at Citrus Memorial Hospital. He was born in Kearney, NJ on March 14, 1941 to the late Robert and Mary (Johnson) Rainey, Sr., and came to Citrus County in 2014 from North Carolina.
Robert was a sheet metal worker in the construction industry, in New Jersey. He enjoyed fishing and wood working. He is survived by his loving companion, Arleen Howell and his special friend, Dodger, the dog.
Graveside committal services with military honors, for Robert, will be conducted on Thursday, May 8, 2019 at 11:30 AM from the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Friends are invited to call at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness from 9:30 AM until 10:45 AM when the procession will leave for the cemetery.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 7, 2019